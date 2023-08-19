NBA Rumors: Joel Embiid surprise team, CP3’s warning, Harden investigation
The Golden State Warriors made a firm commitment to the present this summer, trading away 24-year-old Jordan Poole for 38-year-old Chris Paul. Paul has a long history of animosity with the current Warriors core, but he will have to make friends fast. That process appears to be going very well.
“Yeah, Draymond [Green] is uh… I feel sorry for the other teams that’s got to play against both of us,” said Paul. “Because he’s always been very vocal, as I am. I’ve always thrived with guys like that.”
Paul has spent years battling Green both physically and verbally. Now, opposing teams will bear the unfortunate burden of facing two of the league’s chippiest, chirpiest stars. Paul has also spent the summer working out with Stephen Curry and familiarizing himself with his new surroundings.
The Warriors will probably wait until training camp, maybe even the regular season, to confirm Paul’s role with the team. The 11-time All-NBA guard has never once come off the bench, but he may transition into sixth-man duties with Curry and fellow Splash Brother Klay Thompson cemented in the starting five. It’s hard to imagine the Warriors starting games small and incurring the physical toll of such a decision over 82 regular season games.
Either way, Paul still has plenty in the tank. He averaged 13.9 points and 8.9 assists on 55.5 TS% last season. He has lost a step, sure, but intellect of his caliber doesn’t fade away. Paul is one of the smartest players ever. He should fit right into Steve Kerr’s complex offense.