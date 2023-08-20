3 Atlanta Braves prospects to call up this September, 1 who isn’t ready
By Mark Powell
When rosters expand come September, the Atlanta Braves should call up a few of their top prospects, including A.J. Smith-Shawver.
The Braves called up Vaughn Grissom when Ozzie Albies was placed on the injured list this week, so he does not make the cut as the 22-year-old is already in the big leagues. However, Alex Anthopoulos still has some tough decisions to make with his roster heading into the postseason.
September offers front offices a chance to add some of the best players from their minor-league system in hopes of chasing a playoff spot, or perhaps getting said players a cup of coffee in the bigs. The Cardinals, for example, called up top prospect Masyn Winn, though they aren’t competing for the postseason.
The Braves are in a far different position. Atlanta is arguably the best team in baseball. They cannot just add talent for fun. Still, some prospects could aid their playoff run.
Braves prospects to promote: A.J. Smith-Shawver
A.J. Smith-Shawver has pitched exceedingly well in the minor leagues, and the top-100 prospect per MLB Pipeline has earned another call to the bigs. Smith-Shawver features an impressive pitch arsenal, and if Brian Snitker prefers not to use him as a starting pitcher, then the bullpen should work just fine.
Smith-Shawver is raw, which is likely why the Braves are being cautious with him. 2022 was his first year fully focused on baseball. When Atlanta called him up, he’d made just four starts above Single-A. Yet, it didn’t backfire, and Smith-Shawver wasn’t rushed.
With a fastball that tops out in the upper-90’s, as well as a nasty slider and improving changeup, Smith-Shawver is just scratching the surface of his abilities and can help Atlanta win now.