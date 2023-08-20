Caesars + BetMGM CFB Promos: Four Chances at Hitting Your Week Zero Parlay!
College football games will be played next weekend and you can take up to FOUR shots at hitting your Week Zero parlay, but you have to act fast.
FanSided readers who sign up with Caesars and BetMGM sportsbooks and make first-time deposits of $10 or more will be rewarded with two second-chance bonuses worth up to $2,250!
But be warned: this offer at Caesars expires TODAY!
Here’s how you can give yourself two extra chances to win big this college football season:
Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code
If you lose your first bet at Caesars Sportsbook, you’ll receive a full refund in bonus bets matching what you risked for up to $1,250!
Here’s how you can claim your second-chance bonus:
- Sign up with Caesars Sportsbook
- Use the promo code: FanSidedFULL
- Verify your identity and location
- Deposit $10 or more
Each step above is required, so make sure you use the promo code and deposit $10 or more.
Once you’ve completed each step, your first bet at Caesars will automatically be protected with house credit!
BetMGM Sign-Up Bonus
You’ll receive a full refund in bonus bets matching what you risked for up to $1,000 if you lose your first bet at BetMGM Sportsbook.
Here’s how you can claim your second-chance bonus:
- Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook (no promo code needed)
- Verify your identity and location
- Deposit $10 or more
That’s all there is to it!
After signing up and making a deposit of at least $10, your first bet at BetMGM will be backed by house credit!
How to Bet on College Football at Caesars and BetMGM
There are already plenty of fun ways for you to back your favorite college football teams at Caesars and BetMGM, even before the season starts!
You could bet on how many games your team will win, if they will win their conference or even the National Championship! But that’s just scratching the surface, as you can also bet on several other fun props.
Once you’ve signed in, navigate to the ‘NCAAF’ section where you’ll be greeted with Week 1 odds or ‘NCAAF Futures’ for season-long bets.
But let’s focus on Week Zero first.
You’ll have seven games to choose from today, giving you plenty of opportunities for you to find your favorite bets and pair them together for a parlay.
Check out the fun you’ve been missing out on at Caesars and BetMGM with up to four chances to win while you still can.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.