Isaiah Bolden lets Patriots fans know he’s okay with post-injury tweet
By John Buhler
Isaiah Bolden tweeted out a message to New England Patriots fans to let them know he is fine.
New England Patriots rookie cornerback Isaiah Bolden shared a message with us over social media on Sunday morning that everything is going to be okay after his scary injury.
The Patriots’ preseason game at the Green Bay Packers was cut short after Bolden had to be stretchered off the field. Patriots head coach Bill Belichick made the right call in canceling the remainder of the game. While guys like Bolden are fighting for roster spots, this is an exhibition contest and there was no reason for it to continue. But yeah, people were worried about Bolden.
Thankfully, Bolden tweeted out a message on Sunday morning to tell everyone he is doing fine.
If Bolden is in good spirits and expects to return to the field soon, then we should feel alright, too.
Bolden played for Deion Sanders last season at Jackson State. While many of Coach Prime’s Tigers players followed him to Boulder to be part of the Colorado Buffaloes’ rebuild, Bolden opted to turn pro. He may have only been a seventh-round pick by the Patriots, but keep in mind that Belichick specializes in coaching up defensive backs. He clearly sees something in this late-round draft pick.
The Patriots have one more preseason game left vs. the Tennessee Titans in Nashville on Friday, but don’t expect for Bolden to play. New England was going to hold joint practices with former Belichick player Mike Vrabel’s team, but that no longer looks to be the case. Odds are, both AFC fringe contenders will want to get out of the final preseason game as healthy as humanly possible.
While it remains to be seen if Bolden will make any sizable impact on the 2023 Patriots, this is a critical season for New England. The AFC East has never been tougher, and if the Patriots aren’t ready to play some ball, they could finish in, dare I say it?, last place. The good news for them is that they actually have a savvy offensive mind calling plays with Bill O’Brien back in Foxborough.
Here is to a speedy recovery for Bolden so that he can return to the field at some point very soon.