Pete Alonso bribes Cardinals rookie Masyn Winn with expensive gift
By Mark Powell
Pete Alonso felt bad for throwing Masyn Winn’s first MLB hit in the stands, so he made it up to the Cardinals rookie with a gift.
When New York Mets slugger Pete Alonso threw Cardinals rookie Masyn Winn’s first MLB hit into the stands, he received a chorus of boos inside Busch Stadium. Alonso felt awful, and was determined to make things right.
Thankfully, Winn was able to get his baseball back, via an exchange with a fan for autographed merchandise. As for the relationship between Winn and Alonso, the latter sent the Cards top prospect a gift to make amends.
Mets star Pete Alonso felt awful for losing Cardinals rookie Masyn Winn’s first hit
“I feel awful,” Alonso said after the Mets’ 7-1 victory, per the New York Post. “I know it sounds stupid, but it’s just a bad brain fart. … I feel like a piece of crap. In the heat of the moment you just kind of get lost.”
St. Louis fans gave Alonso a piece of their mind, as did several Cards players, including Team USA WBC teammates Nolan Arenado and Paul Goldschmidt. I wrote about Alonso’s remorse in the aftermath of said incident on Saturday:
"“The Mets slugger also received plenty of flack from Nolan Arenado and Paul Goldschmidt, who played with him on the Team USA World Baseball Classic team. Per Alonso, the Cards duo shouted “Pete, what the hell are you doing?”“I’ll never throw a ball into the stands again — I will just roll every ball into the dugout when they are going to switch it out,” Alonso continued.While Alonso received plenty of hate from Cards fans on social media, it appears to have been an innocent mistake by the Mets star which led to Winn’s ball being discarded like any other.”"
Thankfully, Alonso and Winn are on good terms, and the ball was retrieved. Expect Alonso to think twice before he innocently tosses a baseball into the stands again.