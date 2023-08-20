Saints-Chargers weather updates: Could Hurricane Hilary impact the NFL preseason?
By Kristen Wong
Sunday’s preseason game between the Saints and Chargers could be affected by the Hurricane Hilary storm conditions in Los Angeles. Here are the latest updates.
Today’s official Saints-Chargers weather update reveals that both teams could still be expected to play each other in Week 2 of NFL preseason.
On Sunday, August 20, the New Orleans Saints and Los Angeles Chargers are set to play their second preseason game of the year at 7:05 p.m. ET at SoFi Stadium.
NOLA already arrived in L.A. this past Wednesday to participate in joint practices ahead of the match. According to ESPN, the league held a conference call with the two teams on Friday to discuss the option of postponing the game given the threat of an incoming tropical storm.
Here are the latest weather updates.
Saints vs Chargers weather delay
Hurricane Hilary, a Category 4 major hurricane, is expected to hit the Los Angeles area this weekend.
As of Sunday morning, Hilary was located about 220 miles south-southeast of San Diego. With maximum sustained winds of 70 mph, Hilary is predicted to bring intense rainfall, flash floods, mudslides, power outages, and other consequences across a broad region of the southwestern U.S.
If it crosses into California, it would be the first tropical storm to hit Southern California in 84 years.
With that dire forecast in mind, Sunday night’s Saints-Chargers game at SoFi Stadium could be impacted.
Will Saints vs Chargers be postponed?
As of Sunday afternoon, there are no plans to postpone or cancel the Saints-Chargers game. The match will be played as originally scheduled, per Katherine Terrell of ESPN.
This could become a worrisome concern for fan safety, as hordes of Saints and Chargers supporters could end up making the trek in the stormy conditions to watch the game.
NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy announced that the league is continuing to monitor the hurricane and will provide updates as necessary.
If the game ends up being cancelled, the Saints and Chargers would each still have one preseason game remaining. Los Angeles will play the 49ers on August 25 and New Orleans will play the Texans on August 27.