How FIFA World Cup Final impacts Scotland women’s soccer
By StevieMac
The women’s soccer World Cup has now ended with Spain winning the final on Sunday. A goal from Olga Carmona saw off England in a 1-0 win for Spain. That result in turn sets up an exciting next match for Scotland’s women but blocks their chance of a world champion claim.
It’s been a successful World Cup tournament. Exciting matches, top teams being knocked out earlier than expected, and a showcase that was very well hosted by Australia and New Zealand. As is always the case in soccer there’s no time to rest on laurels nor disappointments in the England’s Lionesses case.
Next up for England on the fixture list is a UEFA Women’s Nations League tie against old enemy Scotland. That match takes place on Sept. 22 at the Stadium Of Light in Sunderland and invokes past memories from men’s international games.
Way back in 1966 the England men claimed their only World Cup trophy win, beating West Germany 4-2 in extra time. Their first defeat after that win came at their Wembley home against Scotland, losing 2-3.
Scotland women’s soccer team will have plenty to play for
Back then the Scots men’s team claimed the unofficial world champions title after outplaying and beating England as the current champions. The Unofficial Football World Championship has since added greater formality and now operates on a knockout basis similar to boxing. Any team which defeats a so-called world champion takes the belt.
It may be slightly tongue in cheek as a title, but it’s not available now for Scotland’s women to claim after that England defeat on Sunday. It still leaves a huge match as two of the oldest football rivals in the game’s history face each other.
It is important to note that at the time of that match in 1967, women were officially banned from playing football. It wasn’t until the early 1970’s when UEFA lifted the over 50-year-old ban and football associations started to recognize women’s teams and competitions.
Scotland, of course, won’t need any incentive to beat England, world runner ups or otherwise. And the Lionesses will be just as keen to stamp their supremacy over their traditional rivals and return to their winning ways after the World Cup. It’s going to be some clash!
