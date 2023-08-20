Wings vs. Mystics prediction and odds for Sunday, Aug. 20 (Fade Washington with Delle Donne out)
By Peter Dewey
The Washington Mystics are coming off a win against the Indiana Fever in their last game, but things will be much tougher on Sunday when they take on the Dallas Wings.
Dallas dominated the Connecticut Sun – the No. 3 team in the league – in back-to-back games, and now is favored on the road against the Mystics.
The Mystics’ 2023 season went downhill when Shakira Austin and Elena Delle Donne were both injured, and even though Delle Donne returned on Friday, she won’t play Sunday afternoon.
Washington Mystics injury report
- Elena Delle Donne (out)
- Shakira Austin (out)
- Kristi Toliver (out)
With three key players sidelined, the Mystics are going to have a hard time keeping up with a Dallas team that is third in the league in offensive rating.
Arike Ogunbowale, Natashaw Howard and Satou Sabally are one of the best trios in the WNBA, but can they cover as road favorites?
Here’s a look at the odds and my best bet for this game:
Wings vs. Mystics odds, spread and total
Wings vs. Mystics prediction and pick
The Mystics have struggled when Delle Donne sits this season, going just 6-9 in 15 games. They are 9-7 in the 16 games that she’s played in.
Washington has been a much better team against the spread at home this season, going 9-6 ATS compared to 4-12 ATS on the road, but I can’t back this team with so many injuries.
The Wings don’t shoot the 3-ball well, but they score at a high rate, averaging the third most points per game in the league. Washington is sixth in points per game, but it won’t have two of its leading scorers.
Dallas’ wins over Connecticut shouldn’t be taken lightly, as the Sun have been easily the No. 3 team in the league all season.
Washington looked like a contender earlier this season, but if Delle Donne isn’t in the lineup, the team is a must-fade based on how its played without her this season.
