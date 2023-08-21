When is the 2023 NFL Trade Deadline? Important dates to know
By Kristen Wong
The 2023-24 NFL season is almost upon us. Here’s what to know about the NFL trade deadline this year.
With the NFL season less than a month away, we can think of a player or two that might want a change of scenery and a fresh start.
This offseason followed the giddy excitement over the Aaron Rodgers trade to the ongoing controversy over the running back position, and by the year’s end, more drama will likely ensue.
What players may try to force their way out of the franchise?
Keenan Allen, Cordarrelle Patterson, Danielle Hunter, Josh Jacobs, and Trey Lance are some big names who could potentially find new homes. There’s bound to be more.
Before getting too hyped up over trade speculation, it’s good to mark down the important dates of the 2023 NFL trade deadline.
Here what you need to know.
When is the 2023 NFL trade deadline?
The 2023 NFL trade deadline is on Tuesday, October 31 at 4:00 p.m. ET.
It could be a very scary Halloween indeed if NFL playoff-contending teams stock up on key players before embarking on a dominant Super Bowl run. Can you imagine the Chiefs getting Jonathan Taylor? The Eagles getting Aaron Donald? Or the 49ers, ravaged by quarterback injuries once again, getting Ryan Tannehill?
The trade deadline is scheduled for after Week 8 of the regular season. Historically, the deadline has fallen in late October or early November as a kind of mid-season recharge.
Contending teams that are dealing with catastrophic injuries may look externally for plug-and-play options, while bottom-feeders with only one or two wins under their belt may choose to rebuild for next year.
Happy Halloween, and may teams successfully go trick-and-trading this year!