Michigan football saves face with self-imposed Jim Harbaugh suspension
By Kristen Wong
Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh has been slapped with a suspension from his own school in light of the NCAA investigation.
Amid an ongoing investigation by the NCAA into Jim Harbaugh’s recruitment violations, Michigan has suspended the long-time head coach for three games.
Earlier this month, it was speculated that Harbaugh would receive a four-game suspension as proposed by Michigan. Per ESPN, that proposal was was not approved by the NCAA Committee on Infractions, leaving Harbaugh’s immediate coaching future in doubt.
The Wolverines appear to be taking matters in their own hands by imposing a suspension on Harbaugh themselves, no doubt hoping to appease the NCAA.
The news was first reported by Josh Henschke of Maize and Blue Review.
The three-game suspension will run through Michigan’s non-conference schedule, which means Harbaugh will miss early season matchups against East Carolina, UNLV, and Bowling Green. Harbaugh is expected to return for the Big Ten opener against Rutgers.
Michigan football imposes three-game suspension for Jim Harbaugh
The NCAA had been investigating Michigan for alleged recruiting violations: back in 2020, Harbaugh and the Michigan football program allegedly made impermissible contact with high school prospects during the pandemic-related dead period.
After Michigan’s self-imposed ruling, it’s unclear whether the investigation will be closed or not. If the case gets pushed to a full hearing, any new NCAA-sanctioned resolutions likely wouldn’t go into effect for months.
By banning Harbaugh themselves, the Wolverines add more clarity to their 2023-24 season; however, since the NCAA didn’t approve the four-game suspension proposal, it seems improbable that they would let Harbaugh get off on a three-game one.
This feels more like the Wolverines trying to quickly place a band-aid on the NCAA’s investigation rather than a serious, thought-out consequence for Harbaugh and the football team.
Harbaugh is entering his ninth season at Michigan with expectations to win the Big Ten for a third consecutive year.