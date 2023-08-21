MLB Playoffs Bracket if the season ended today: Julio Rodriguez single-handedly puts Mariners in Wild Card spot
By Scott Rogust
The Seattle Mariners have moved into a postseason spot thanks in part to star Julio Rodriguez. Here’s what the playoff bracket would look like if the season ended today.
MLB is nearing the one-month warning for teams looking to make it to the postseason. Top teams like the Atlanta Braves, Baltimore Orioles, Tampa Bay Rays, or Los Angeles Dodgers don’t necessarily have to worry, as they are in prime position to make the MLB postseason. But for those teams in the AL and NL Central, as well as each league’s Wild Card field, they have to gain ground as quickly as possible.
Speaking of the Wild Card situation, one team that has surged from outside of the picture into a spot is the Seattle Mariners. The Mariners have won six games in a row, including a weekend sweep over the Houston Astros. Star outfielder Julio Rodriguez has been red-hot, as he recorded 17 hits in a four-game stretch (Aug. 16-19). With that, they hold the final Wild Card spot in the AL as of this writing, taking it away from the Toronto Blue Jays.
Entering Monday night’s (Aug. 21) slate of games, fans are probably wondering what the postseason bracket would look like in each league if the season were to end today. We have you covered.
MLB playoff bracket: American League bracket if the season ended today
1. Baltimore Orioles (77-47)
2. Texas Rangers (72-52)
3. Minnesota Twins (65-60) vs. 6. Seattle Mariners (69-55)
4. Tampa Bay Rays (75-51) vs. 5. Houston Astros (70-55)
The Baltimore Orioles currently hold the top seed, which means they would receive a first-round bye and face the winner of the No. 4 vs. No. 5 Wild Card Series. The thing is, the Tampa Bay Rays are not far behind them, as they look to take first place in the AL East away from them.
Meanwhile, the Texas Rangers would face the winner of the No. 3 vs. No. 6 series in the Division Series.
The Mariners, as the No. 6 seed, would take on the Minnesota Twins in the Wild Card Series. As for the Astros, they would face the Rays.
MLB playoff bracket: National League bracket if the season ended today
1. Atlanta Braves (80-43)
2. Los Angeles Dodgers (76-47)
3. Milwaukee Brewers (68-57) vs. 6. Chicago Cubs (64-59)
4. Philadelphia Phillies (67-57) vs. 5. San Francisco Giants (65-59)
The Atlanta Braves continue to hold the top spot in the NL, but the Los Angeles Dodgers are not far behind them.
Much like our playoff bracket article a couple of days ago, the Wild Card Series matchups are relatively the same here. NL Central rivals, the Milwaukee Brewers and Chicago Cubs, would do battle in the opening round. The other matchup would be the reigning NL champion Philadelphia Phillies taking on their former manager, Gabe Kapler, and the San Francisco Giants.
The Braves would face the winner of the Phillies-Giants series, while the Dodgers would face the winner of Brewers vs. Cubs.