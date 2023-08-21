NFL Rumors: Colts choose the nuclear option with Jonathan Taylor
By Scott Rogust
The Indianapolis Colts have reversed course on keeping running back Jonathan Taylor and now have opened up the landline for interested teams.
The running back market has been the story of the NFL offseason, as the position isn’t as valued highly by teams as it has in the past. While Saquon Barkley reported to the New York Giants for the start of training camp on a new deal, while Josh Jacobs is set to return to the Las Vegas Raiders before the start of the season, there was a lot of tension between the Indianapolis Colts and Jonathan Taylor.
Taylor is set to become a free agent at the end of the 2023 season and was seeking a contract extension before that. But, the Colts have been unwilling to match what he is looking for, thus leading to Taylor requesting a trade. Even so, Colts owner Jim Irsay declared that they wouldn’t trade him no matter the circumstance.
Oh, how time changes things.
According to ESPN senior NFL insider Adam Schefter, the Colts are allowing Taylor to seek a trade to a new team.
NFL Rumors: Colts change tune, now are allowing Jonathan Taylor to seek a trade
While the Colts are allowing Taylor to seek a trade, that doesn’t necessarily mean that they are going to deal him. That can change if a team offers them what they deem is a suitable return.
NFL Network national insider Ian Rapoport notes that Taylor’s agent, Malki Kawa, has begun the process of calling teams. Rapoport says of a deal, “It won’t be cheap, but there is interest.”
Speaking of what the Colts are looking for, ESPN’s Stephen Holder reports that the team is looking for a first-round pick, or a package of picks that equates to that value, for Taylor.
Taylor recently sat out for a stretch, as he recovered from an ankle injury away from the team while being on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list. Taylor did return in the past week, where he stayed on the PUP list, before leaving to attend to a personal matter. His absence was excused by the team.
Last year, Taylor ran for 861 yards and four touchdowns on 192 carries through 11 games. In his three years with the Colts, Taylor recorded 3,841 rushing yards and 33 rushing touchdowns on 756 carries.
While the Colts have changed their stance by allowing Taylor to seek a trade, there will still be a standoff, as they will be seeking top value for the leading rusher in 2021.