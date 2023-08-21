TOUR Championship picks 2023: Expert picks, best bets for PGA Tour golf this week
TOUR Championship picks and best bets at East Lake this week with an outright, Top 5, One and Done, and more PGA Tour expert picks for golf.
We’ve finally arrived at the end of the PGA Tour season and the FedEx Cup Playoffs with the TOUR Championship at East Lake Golf Club. It will also be the final time we see this iteration of the golf course in Atlanta as renovations are expected to begin as soon as the FedEx Cup champion is crowned.
As has been the case for the past few years now, the players will begin with staggered scoring and starting strokes. Scottie Scheffler is in front as the leader in the FedEx Cup standings at -10 with Viktor Hovland, who we hit as an outright winner at the BMW, coming in at -8. The rest of the field fills out with Rory McIlroy at -7 and on down the board.
Hovland was our only hit last week but that still put us up +4.74 units with our PGA Tour expert picks and best bets, up more than 16 units on the season. For our TOUR Championship picks, we won’t be going as heavy with a longshot pick or anything of that ilk, but will be upping our outright to a full unit play.
Let’s finish strong with our TOUR Championship picks and best bets for this week at East Lake.
Golf betting record in 2023 through FedEx St. Jude Championship: 48-142-2, +16.096 units (4-49 on outrights, 0.5 unit bets, 0.1 unit longshot bets | +4.74 units at St. Jude)
One-and-Done record in 2023: $9,443,650.65 (Corey Conners at BMW, $480,600)
PGA Tour expert picks for TOUR Championship: Winner, Top 5, One and Done
Top 5 pick for the TOUR Championship: Xander Schauffele (+300)
Schauffele begins this week at -3, which is good for T11 on the starting leaderboard at East Lake. But the fact of the matter is that he hasn’t finished worse than T5 in any of the past four trips to the TOUR Championship. He plays this golf course extremely well and his form started to show again at the end of last week with a T8 finish. I love for him to make his way up the leaderboard and cash a big one for us this week.
Pick to Win the BMW Championship (1 Unit): Viktor Hovland (+550)
This will make three straight weeks that Hovland has been the outright pick but I’m not backing down. He’s playing tremendous golf and his win last week vaulted him up to second on the starting leaderboard at East Lake. He disappointed at the TOUR Championship last year but had a T5 here in 2021. More importantly, he’s wholly elevated his game. Getting him with the third-best odds on the board despite starting in second is too good to pass up.
One and Done Pick for the TOUR Championship: Max Homa
Full disclosure, Homa was essentially the only player who is starting well up the leaderboard that I haven’t used for the One and Done this year. That’s why he’s the pick, but the fact that he showed some real flashes of form the past couple of weeks makes me more confident in the pick than I would’ve been otherwise.
TOUR Championship picks and best bets
Lucas Glover to finish Top 10 (+120)
Lucas Glover, though he was a pedestrian T22 last week, has won two of the last three tournaments to now start in fifth at the TOUR Championship at -5. When you then look at his accuracy and ball striking, two things that play here beautifully, I love for him to end up staying at least in the Top 10 and get a big finish and payday to his credit to end the year.
Viktor Hovland to win Group A – Scheffler, Rory, Hovland, Rahm, Cantlay (+450)
We’re doubling down on Hovland again but the odds are enticing. This bet includes starting strokes but I’m more confident in his game than Scheffler, Rory and Rahm with their various issues with putting (Scheffler) or driving accuracy of late (Rory and Rahm). Cantlay has been on point but I also still doubt his big-game hunting abilities. Hovland has no such worries for me, so I’m all about this wager.
Sungjae Im to finish Top Asian (+150)
Sungjae Im, Si Woo Kim and Tom Kim are all starting at East Lake at -2, or T21 on the leaderboard. But Sungjae has some great recent history here, climbing up to second place at the TOUR Championship last year. Moreover, he’s been trending with his play recently in these playoffs too. I love for him to outpace his fellow Asian competitors pretty comfortably, which makes the plus odds too good to overlook.