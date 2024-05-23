5 Best NFL Teams to Bet to go UNDER Their Win Total in 2024 Season
We can't hype up every team in the NFL! Now that the schedule is released for the 2024 season, I've written up some teams I'll be betting on to win their division as well as some teams I'm betting on to go OVER their set win total.
In this article, we're going in the opposite direction. I'm going to tell you three teams who I think will underperform and go UNDER their win total in the 2024 campaign.
Let's dive into it.
5 Win Total UNDER Bets for 2024 NFL Season
- Jets UNDER 9.5 Wins (+116)
- Patriots UNDER 4.5 Wins (+132)
- Steelers UNDER 8.5 Wins (-154)
- Buccaneers UNDER 7.5 Wins (+122)
- Vikings UNDER 7.5 Wins (-162)
Jets UNDER 9.5 Wins (+116)
I'm sorry, but I'm just not buying into the hype. I'm not convinced that a 40-year-old Aaron Rodgers coming off an Achilles injury is going to turn the Jets from a 7-10 team to a 10-7 or better team. Let's remember that Rodgers didn't play at a high level in his last season for the Packers, but now we expect him to carry a cursed Jets team to the Promise Land in 2024.
I'm selling high on the Jets while I can and taking the UNDER on their 9.5 wins.
Patriots UNDER 4.5 Wins (+132)
Not only are the Patriots starting over in a new post-Belichick era, but now they have to deal with the second-toughest schedule in the NFL. A rookie quarterback, no offensive weapons, an average defense, and a first-time head coach is a recipe for disaster in New England.
I think the Patriots will hold the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 draft.
Steelers UNDER 8.5 Wins (-154)
The UNDER on the Steelers' win total is one of my favorite futures bets of 2024.
"It's the Pittsburgh Steelers who have the toughest schedule in the NFL. Their final eight games of the season are ridiculous, playing all six divisional games as well as the Eagles and Chiefs.
"They also have Russell Wilson and Justin Fields as their quarterbacks and Arthur Smith as their offensive coordinator.
"It's a recipe for disaster in Pittsburgh in 2024 and I'm not even sure if Mike Tomlin can save them."
Buccaneers UNDER 7.5 Wins (+122)
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers overperformed in 2023 and I expect regression from them next season. They finished the year ranking 20th in the NFL in Net Yards per play at -0.2, one spot below the New Orleans Saints and one spot above the Chicago Bears.
To make matters more difficult, they have to play a first-place schedule this season and the toughest schedule amongst the four NFC South teams. They have an aging offense and a defense that doesn't have much bite.
I'll bet on them to fail to reach eight wins at plus-money.
Vikings UNDER 7.5 Wins (-162)
The Minnesota Vikings are in trouble in 2024 without Kirk Cousins as their quarterback. Sam Darnold isn't the answer and J.J McCarthy will need some time to develop into an NFL-caliber quarterback. They have started a rebuild that's going to take a couple of years to develop.
To make things more challenging, they have the fifth-hardest schedule in the NFL this season. They'll likely be underdogs in all six divisional games as the Lions, Packers, and Bears compete for postseason berths.
7.5 is a high total for this team in 2024. I'll take the UNDER.
