Best Bets for NFL Week 6 (Vikings Undervalued vs. Bears; How to Bet Monday Night Football)
Best NFL bets for Week 6 of the 2023 season!
We're entering the one-third mark of the 2023 NFL season, as Week 6 is here!
Each week this season, BetSided editors Iain MacMillan and Peter Dewey are sharing their best bet for the matchups on the slate. Last week, we went 0-1-1, with the Houston Texans (+2) pushing against the Atlanta Falcons and the Baltimore Ravens blowing their game late against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Can Week 6 be a bounce-back showing?
We have two spread picks this week, one on a favorite and another on an underdog -- with the dog pick coming on Monday Night Football.
Let's break down each of these picks, and a great promo offer to consider before wagering on Week 6's action.
NFL Week 6 Best Bets
Minnesota Vikings -2.5 at Chicago Bears
Don't let the Chicago Bears' win last Thursday night against the Washington Commanders convince you this is a good football team.
The Bears are still trash and despite them having the same record, the Minnesota Vikings are the far superior team. Minnesota continues to experience bad luck.
The Vikings metrics remain one of the best in the NFL, ranking sixth in the league in Net Yards per play behind only the Miami Dolphins, San Francisco 49ers, Baltimore Ravens, Detroit Lions and Kansas City Chiefs.
Even with Justin Jefferson out of the lineup, they have enough talent to exploit a Bears secondary that ranks 31st in opponent yards per pass attempt. I'll take the Vikings to win and cover the short spread. -- Iain MacMillan
Los Angeles Chargers +2 vs. Dallas Cowboys
I really think the wrong team is favored in this matchup, especially after Dallas was dominated by the best team it has faced in the 2023 season.
The Cowboys allowed 42 points in a 42-10 loss to the San Francisco 49ers, and now they have to take on one of the league's best offenses in the Los Angeles Chargers.
The Chargers are expected to get running back Austin Ekeler back in the lineup, which would be a major boost to the team's attack.
Los Angeles entered the bye week with back-to-back wins, and the team's biggest issue is its defense -- which is in the bottom 10 in the league in yards per play allowed. I don't know if the Cowboys can take advantage of that, espeically since they haven't beat up on anyone on offense this season.
Dallas' defense has played well against poor opponents, but outside of that, the team has struggled. I love the Chargers to win this matchup, but I'll gladly take the two points. -- Peter Dewey
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
