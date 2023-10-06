Best Bets for NFL Week 5 (Ravens Should Dominate Steelers, Sneaky Underdog to Bet)
Best NFL bets for Week 5 of the 2023 season!
Another week, another 2-0 showing from BetSided's Peter Dewey and Iain MacMillan on their best bets in the NFL.
Last week, Peter took the Baltimore Ravens to cover as dogs against the Cleveland Browns, and Baltimore won in a blowout. Iain's pick was with the 0-3 Minnesota Vikings, who covered as four-point favorites against the Carolina Panthers.
The duo is back with two more picks for Week 5.
NFL Week 5 Best Bets
Baltimore Ravens -4 at Pittsburgh Steelers
This is my biggest no-brainer bet of the week.
The Pittsburgh Steelers have been horrific this season, especially on offense.
Heading into Week 5 of the NFL season they rank 30th in the NFL in Net Yards per Play at -1.1. The Ravens, meanwhile, head into this game ranking third in the NFL in Net Yards per Play at +1.5.
Only the Miami Dolphins and San Francisco 49ers are better in that stat than the Ravens.
I can't envision the Steelers ineffective offense being able to get much going against a Baltimore defense that has been one of the best in the league so far this season. Meanwhile, the Ravens should have no trouble running the ball into the heart of a Pittsburgh defense that ranks 28th in the NFL in opponent yards per carry, giving up 4.7 yards per rush.
I think the Ravens win this one in a rout. -- Iain MacMillan
Houston Texans +2 vs. Atlanta Falcons
The Houston Texans have pulled off back-to-back impressive wins over the Jacksonville Jaguars and Pittsburgh Steelers, winning both games by 20 or more points.
Now, they’re slight dogs on the road against the Atlanta Falcons, who have dropped two straight, including a loss to the Jaguars in London last week.
The team mustered just seven points against the Jags defense -- the same defense that CJ Stroud and the Texans scored 37 points against.
I don't trust Desmond Ridder, as the Atlanta offense has put up just 13 points over the last two weeks. The Falcons have fallen behind in both games, and if that happens in Week 5, this team could be in trouble.
Ridder can't make the throws necessary to keep the team in games when it is behind, so I think Houston can at least keep this close if not pull off the straight up upset. – Peter Dewey
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
