Best Expert College Football Prop Bets for Week 10 (Caleb Williams Can Run on Washington)
Our favorite prop bets for some of the biggest college football games on the Week 10 slate
By Reed Wallach
The stars will be on display on Saturday's Week 10 college football slate and we are expecting big performances from some of the best on the field.
Caleb Williams will look to ignite a second half push for the USC Trojans against a College Football Playoff hopeful in Washington, but how should we attack this game from a player prop perspective? I'm targeting Williams' rushing yards as well as another star quarterback's prop in Oklahoma Dillon Gabriel's.
Keep reading to find out my three favorite player props for Saturday's Week 10 slate (hint: all three are overs). You can also find our favorite bets for EVERY Top 25 matchup on Saturday with our picks here!
Best Prop Bets for College Football Week 10
- Caleb Williams OVER 20. 5 Rushing Yards
- Dillon Gabriel OVER 271.5 Passing Yards
- DJ Giddens OVER 10.5 Receiving Yards
Caleb Williams OVER 20. 5 Rushing Yards
Williams has been taking more and more sacks this season as teams ratched up the pressure on the Trojans weaker offensive line, but this matchup should give the reigning Heisman Trophy winner to make plays with his legs.
Washington has 10 sacks on the season, 101st in the country and is 96th in success rate. The team doesn't get much pressure and Williams should operate with ease in the pocket. However, if Washington is going to drop more guys back in coverage to limit the big play (the team is top 25 in explosive play defense), that'll open up room for the Trojans' quarterback to take off.
He's cleared this number in four of eight games, but I think we are getting a break on the price given that the Huskies won't get too many sacks (remember: sack yardage counts against quarterback rushing yards).
Dillon Gabriel OVER 271.5 Passing Yards
Gabriel has been immense for the Sooners this season, passing for over 2,300 yards and running for nearly 300 yards on the ground, combining for 27 touchdowns and four interceptions.
While this seems like a lofty total, I think we are going to go over on this one. There should be plenty of possessions for both teams as each team is top 50 in plays per minute, giving us ample reps to get to this number.
Gabriel has passed for over this number in five of eight games this season and will go up against an Oklahoma State defense that is 98th in yards per pass attempt allowed and outside the top 100 in explosive pass defense. I won't be scared off by the number and go over on Saturday.
DJ Giddens OVER 10.5 Receiving Yards
This number is far too low given this matchup and Giddens overall body of work.
Giddens has cleared this number in five of eight games and given that the Longhorns have one of the most formidable defensive lines in college football, this can be a pass-heavy script from the Wildcats.
Texas is 21st in yards per carry and ninth in defensive line yards. I believe there will be pressure on Howard when he drops back to pass, and it'll lead to plenty of dump-offs for Giddens, who should fly over this total.
Track Reed's bets here!