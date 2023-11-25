Best Expert Picks for College Football Week 13 (Iron Bowl Betting Guide)
By Reed Wallach
The final Saturday of the regular season is here as rivals across the nation get set for battle.
While eyes will gravitate towards The Game between Michigan and Ohio State in the early window, many will flip to the epic rivalry between Alabama and Auburn in the Iron Bowl as well as the Apple Cup between Washington vs. Washington State. Want to know how to bet them? We got you covered.
Here are our favorite bets for some of the biggest rivalry games on Saturday's card:
Best Expert Picks for College Football Week 13
- Auburn +13.5 vs. Alabama
- Washington Team Total OVER 42.5 vs. Washington State
- Florida State -6.5 vs. Florida
Auburn vs. Alabama Prediction and Pick
Alabama's offense may not be as consistent down-to-down, 44th in success rate, but the team has become a big play weapon with Milroe's ability to extend plays and generate big plays. Auburn's defense is strong at limiting those chunk plays, 43rd in EPA/Play on the year, but hasn't been able to capitalize on a sturdy defensive line that is 39th in the nation in sacks.
However, we have seen the team as big underdogs implement its ground-based approach and run misdirections in order to flip the field and control the ball. If there's one hole in the Alabama defense, it's the inability to limit chunk play son the ground, outside the top 100 in explosive rush defense.
If Auburn can hit a few big plays and push around a still vulnerable Alabama offensive line that is 118th in sacks allowed and 80th in total tackles for loss, this game can become a chore for the Crimson Tide to pull away with margin.
Of course, this is the "Iron Bowl" and Jordan-Hare Stadium is a house of horrors for teams to travel to so expect a full effort from both sides in one of the biggest rivalry games in college football. However, given that Alabama has a date with Georgia and the CFP next week, is there an incentive to run it up if the team is able to get some separation?
I'll take the home dog. -- Reed Wallach
PICK: Auburn +13.5
Washington State vs. Washington Prediction and Pick
While Washington State blitzed Colorado, I'm not going to overreact to that result. The Cougars won 56-14 at home, but the Buffaloes have the worst record in the PAC-12 and lost Shedeur Sanders early on. Looking at the team's play since the beginning of October, it has fallen off a cliff, losing six straight games. Three of those losses came by double digits and the team allowed 38 or more in four of those losses.
The Washington State offense is going to try and attack Washington where it's best: in the secondary. The Huskies are top 10 in explosive pass defense and allow a completion percentage of less than 59%, 39th in the country. Ultimately, I think the Cougars may struggle to keep up against a decent pass defense.
Meanwhile, Penix Jr. should put up numbers against this Wazzu defense. The team is middle of the pack in pass defensive metrics like Pro Football Focus' coverage grade (71st) and completion percentage (74th).
I'm not confident laying this big of a number with Washington given that the team has a PAC-12 title game to worry about next week, but I believe the offense is well equipped to score. -- Reed Wallach
PICK: Washington Team Total OVER 42.5
Florida State vs. Florida Prediction and Pick
A lot of excitement for this game went out the window after the injuries to Travis and Mertz, but both teams still have a ton on the line.
Florida State opened up as 10.5-point favorites, but the line has quickly dropped to 6.5 due to Travis’ injury. This season, the Seminoles are 2-2 against the spread on the road but 2-1 ATS in non-conference games.
Rodemaker has some playing experience, as he’s thrown 93 career passes, but this will be a tough atmosphere for him. Therefore, head coach Mike Norvell should lean on his star players at RB (Benson) and WR (Keon Coleman and Johnny Wilson Jr.) to make the game easy for the junior quarterback.
Meanwhile, the Gators are on a four-game losing streak, where their defense has allowed 41.7 points per game. Florida’s defense might not give up 40 on Saturday against Florida, but they can’t be trusted to get those critical stops.
Nonetheless, Florida State has the better defense in this matchup, and the Gators are 0-3 ATS in non-conference games this season. Even without Travis, the Seminoles should overwhelm the Gators with their offensive talent and cover the spread. -- Jovan Alford
Track Reed's bets here!