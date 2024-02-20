Best NBA Teams to Bet on the Road in the 2023-24 Season (Which Teams Are Road Warriors?)
Breaking down the best NBA teams to bet on when they are on the road this season.
By Peter Dewey
Everyone talks about protecting home court in basketball and the NBA, but who is taking advantage on the road this season?
That’s what we’re here to share today in our look back at the first half of the NBA season, where I’m looking to identify key trends to help bettors navigate the final months of the 2023-24 campaign.
If you’re looking for a list of the trends I’ve already gone over, look no further:
- Best NBA Teams Against the Spread
- Worst NBA Teams Against the Spread
- Best NBA Teams to Bet the OVER on
- Best NBA Teams to Bet the UNDER on
- Best NBA Teams at Home
Not every team performs at the same level away from home, but there are a few teams that thrive in that environment. If they keep that up in the second half of the season, we can cash in by backing them at a discount (on most nights) at a road arena.
If you’re looking to bet on any NBA team, FanDuel Sportsbook has an amazing promotional offer. New users who sign up with the link below and wager $5 will receive $150 in bonus bets -- if their bet wins.
Sign up for FanDuel now!
Let’s break them down before the second half of the NBA season kicks off:
Data is collected as of Tuesday, Feb. 20.
Best NBA Teams Win/Loss Record on the Road
- Cleveland Cavaliers: 17-8 (68.0%)
- Boston Celtics: 17-9 (65.4%)
- Minnesota Timberwolves: 20-11 (64.5%)
- New Orleans Pelicans: 17-11 (60.7%)
- Dallas Mavericks: 15-10 (60.0%)
All of these teams are in the playoff hunt, so it’s likely that they’ve found themselves favored on the road more often than not this season. While these teams could be useful in moneyline parlays, you’re likely going to have to lay a hefty number on the road when they are favored, which may not be the best strategy.
Let’s see the best teams against the number so far on the road this season:
Best NBA Teams Against the Spread Record on the Road
- Golden State Warriors: 17-8 (68.0% cover rate)
- Washington Wizards: 18-9-1 (66.7% cover rate)
- Dallas Mavericks: 16-9 (64.0% cover rate)
- Orlando Magic: 18-11 (62.1% cover rate)
- Sacramento Kings: 17-12-1 (58.6% cover rate)
So, of the five best straight-up teams on the road, only Dallas ranks in the top five in against the spread record.
Golden State is an interesting leader on this list, as the Warriors were awful away from home last season, but they’ve turned things around in the 2023-24 season. Washington is also an interesting team, as it is usually set as a massive underdog on the road. Taking the points with the Wizards has been lucrative this season.
Best NBA Teams ATS Record as Road Favorites
- Dallas Mavericks: 11-2 (84.6% cover rate)
- Orlando Magic: 5-1 (83.3% cover rate)
- New York Knicks: 9-3 (75.0% cover rate)
- Chicago Bulls: 6-2 (75.0% cover rate)
- Golden State Warriors: 7-4 (63.6% cover rate)
Honorable mention: San Antonio Spurs (1-0 ATS)
Dalla is MONEY when favored on the road, as is the Magic this season. All five of these teams are in the playoff hunt in their respective conferences, and it appears they’re winning when oddsmakers give them the edge on the road at a high clip.
Best NBA Teams ATS Record as Road Underdogs
- Golden State Warriors: 10-4 (71.4% cover rate)
- New Orleans Pelicans: 10-4-1 (71.4% cover rate)
- Oklahoma City Thunder: 7-3-1 (70.0% cover rate)
- Washington Wizards: 18-9-1 (66.7% cover rate)
- Sacramento Kings: 9-6 (60.0% cover rate)
There are a few key takeaways here.
First, New Orleans is one of the five best straight-up teams on the road this season, with a lot of those wins (and covers) coming as road dogs. The team is 9-6 straight up as a road dog this season.
Secondly, Washington is almost a must-bet as a road dog right now, especially since the team has been an underdog in all 28 of its road games. The Wizards have been able to hang in these matchups.
This is also the first sign we’ve seen of OKC, who is the best team in the NBA straight up as a road dog – going 7-4.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.