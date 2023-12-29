BetSided Bowl Bash: Best Prop Bets for Friday, December 29th Bowl Action
By Reed Wallach
We have a four pack of college football bowl games on Friday, December 29th, starting at noon EST with Clemson vs. Kentucky and finished off with the Cotton Bowl between Ohio State and Missouri.
There is bevy of bowl coverage that you can find in full on the BetSided Bowl Bash tab, but this is going to cover three of our favorite prop bets on the card, including star studed players like Clemson's Will Shipley, Ohio State's Emeka Egbuka and new starting quarterback in Oregon State's Ben Gulbranson.
Best Prop Bets for Friday, December 29th Bowl Action
- Will Shipley OVER 17.5 Receiving Yards
- Ben Gulbranson UNDER 186.5 Passing Yards
- Emeka Egbuka OVER 6.5 Receptions
Will Shipley OVER 17.5 Receiving Yards
Shipley has shared the backfield with the bruising Phil Mafah, but he's far more potent as a pass catcher. Kentucky's strength is on the defensive line so I wonder if Clemson tries to get the ball out underneath with some quick hitting passes to Shipley.
The junior RB has played a role in the passing game all season, hauling in 29 catches on the year and going over this mark in four straight games to close the regular season.
Tigers' quarterback Cade Klubnik has not pushed the ball down the field all season, averaging seven yards per target, so I expect him to pepper Shipley with targets.
PICK: Shipley OVER 17.5 Receiving Yards
Ben Gulbranson UNDER 186.5 Passing Yards
Gulbranson appeared in 10 games last season for the Beavers, but served as the third string signal caller this season. However, we do have some numbers on him to make informed decisions.
Gulbranson has not passed more than 30 times in his career and passed for more than 200 yards just twice. While the team is a considerable underdog, that doesn't imply that the team will take to the air and try to play catch-up quickly.
A limited passer, Gulbranson will be asked to keep the team on schedule, but also utilize the team's zone run scheme to unlock the likes of Deshaun Fenwick (more on him below).
I don't expect many plays in this one, and I'll stick with what we've come to expect from Gulbranson, a limited passer.
PICK: Gulbranson UNDER 186.5 Passing Yards
Emeka Egbuka OVER 6.5 Receptions
The expectation is that Ohio State won't have its superstar wide receiver Marin Harrison Jr. as he declares for the NFL Draft. However, the team will have a more than capable weapon in Egbuka catching pass from backup Devin Brown.
Brown was competing with Kyle McCord for the starting job all season and is far more capable of pushing the ball down the field, which should play into Egbuka's usage. Further, Missouri is set to be down several key players on defense, including in the secondary.
Missouri's secondary is outside the top 90 in EPA/Pass this season and with the state of the Ohio State passing corps that also may not have tight end Cade Stover, I'll count on Egbuka to fill the stat sheet with double digit targets and more than six catches. double-digit
PICK: Egbuka OVER 6.5 Receptions
