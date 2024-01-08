Big Bet on Michigan to Win National Championship Hits the Counter
By Reed Wallach
The big wagers keep rolling in as kickoff draws closer.
Despite a big bet coming in on Washington early in the day, another major wager has come in on the favorite Wolverines to take care of business as a considerable chalk with a $200,000 bet on Michigan moneyline.
Michigan has been inching up on the point spread all day Monday as limits continue to increase and more influential enter the betting market.
Washington is familiar with the role as an underdog under head coach Kalen DeBoer, 5-0 against the spread and straight up as an underdog, but there are bettors with big pockets going against that trend, laying it with the Wolverines.
You can get our best bet for this game here with my betting deep dive, as well as a look at the player prop market for this highly anticipated showdown from Houston, Texas.
For now, here is the updated betting market.
Washington vs. Michigan Odds, Spread and Total
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
