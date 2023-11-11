Sunday Morning Moneyline: Best NFL Moneyline Picks for Week 10
BetSided's favorite picks to win outright on Sunday!
By Reed Wallach
We have reached Week 10 of the NFL season and we have a handful of pivotal matchups as teams ramp up for a playoff push, so who is going to win on Sunday?
Our BetSided team weighed in with our favorite moneyline bets this weekend ranging from favorites to underdogs and everything in between. Keep reading for our thoughts on some of the biggest games on the Week 10 slate!
Best NFL Moneyline Picks in Week 11
- Ravens ML vs. Browns
- Vikings ML vs. Saints
- Raiders ML vs. Jets
Ravens vs. Browns Prediction and Pick
It's a steep price to pay, but I think the Baltimore Ravens are in a great spot to get a win against the Cleveland Browns, who enter with a lengthy injury report.
Much has been made about Deshaun Watson, who has been in and out of the lineup, but now the team is down its top three offensive tackles, a tough ask against the second best defense in football in terms of EPA/Play and success rate.
The Ravens have the second best net yards per play mark in the NFL this season behind emerging MVP candidate Lamar Jackson and offense that has scored 30-plus in three straight games.
While the Browns bolster an even better defense than the Ravens (tops in EPA/Play and success rate) the team won't be able to answer on offense, and I like the Ravens to keep building its AFC North lead.
Vikings vs. Saints Prediction and Pick
Our Peter Dewey is going back to the Joshua Dobbs well by taking the Vikings as home underdogs:
Josh Dobbs led the Vikings to an incredible win last week despite not taking a single rep with the team’s offense.
Now, he’s got a full week of practice to get up to speed to face the Saints, who haven’t exactly been great this season. New Orleans is 21st in the NFL in yards per play this season, and the team has faced one of the easiest schedules in the NFL – yet is only 5-4.
Minnesota has been hot, and I think the team is riding some momentum into this home matchup. Give me the Vikings as home dogs.
Raiders vs. Jets Prediction and Pick
Our NFL betting expert Iain MacMillian had stated he'd never bet on the Raiders again a few weeks back, but the team looks renewed with interim coach Antonio Pierce on the sidelines, he explains in his Road to 272:
I know I said a couple of weeks ago I'd never bet on the Raiders again, but they may truly be a different team without Josh McDaniels there. It seems like not only was he a bad coach, but the players in that locker room truly hated him, celebrating with cigars and dancing after their win against the Giants in Week 9.
Overall, the Raiders stats aren't all that bad, and what i mean by that is they aren't a bottom five team. They're 24th in Net Yards per Play, 22nd in EPA/Play, and 19th in opponent EPA/Play.
Yes, the Jets defense is good, but that's not going to matter if they can't score any points because their offense is one of the worst in the NFL.
