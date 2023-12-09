The Sunday Spread: Best NFL Spread Bets Today for Week 14
We're in the final stretch of the NFL season which means every single game is absolutely pivotal for anyone looking to lock up a spot in the postseason.
If you're like me and you plan on sitting back, watching the games, and placing a few bets today, then you've come to the right place. The BetSided team has thrown together their favorite spread bets for Week 14 action. If these plays aren't enough for you, I have a bet placed for every single game that you can find over on this week's edition of the "Road to 272 Bets".
Best NFL Picks for Week 14
- Ravens -7 vs. Rams
- 49ers -10.5 vs. Seahawks
- Cowboys -3.5 vs. Eagles
Rams vs. Ravens prediction and pick
BetSided's Jovan Aflord wrote why he's not afraid to lay the points on the Ravens this week. You can read his full betting preview here, but here's a snippet of what he had to say:
"The Rams have played better football lately, picking up double-digit wins over the Cardinals and Browns. However, Los Angeles also played Kyler Murray and Joe Flacco in those games. They will face a different caliber of quarterback in Jackson, who has a solid running game behind him and the best-scoring defense in the NFL.
"Baltimore is fresh off a bye week after its 10-point win over the Chargers in Week 12, where they ran for 197 yards. The Rams have been good against the run, allowing 76 yards per game over their last three games.
"Therefore, Jackson must get the passing game going against this Los Angeles’ defense, which allows 219.8 passing yards per game this season.
"Baltimore has played well at home this season, with its only two losses coming against the Browns and Colts in overtime. I believe that looms large in this matchup as the Ravens’ defense keeps Williams in check and allows their defensive line to pin its ear back and go after Matthew Stafford." -- Jovan Alford
Pick: Ravens -7
Seahawks vs. 49ers prediction and pick
Not only does Peter Dewey like the 49ers to win big this weekend, but it's his single best bet of the Week 14 slate. This is what he had to say:
You may think this is too many points in a division rivalry game, but let's not forget that the San Francisco 49ers beat this Seattle Seahawks team handily on Thanksgiving.
Since the bye Week the 49ers have wins by 31 over the Jacksonville Jaguars, 13 over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 18 (on the road) against these Seahawks and 23 against the Philadelphia Eagles.
It's hard to build a much more impressive resume than that, and the Seahawks are in trouble, losing three straight to fall to 6-6 on the season.
The 49ers are also an insane 21-0 with a +363 point differential when all of their stars are healthy on offense, which is the case this week.
Laying the 10.5 is a no-brainer for me this week. -- Peter Dewey
Pick: 49ers -10.5
Eagles vs. Cowboys prediction and pick
A lot of people are going to be surprised that the Eagles are once again set as underdogs, but not me. I've been harping about how fraudulent the Eagles have been the past few weeks and it finally showed up in a 42-19 demolition at the hands of the 49ers. But, the Cowboys also suffered a big loss to the 49ers, so why do I like them to win and cover in this matchup?
In my opinion, this game comes down to defense, which is the reason why the Eagles' aren't as good as their record indicates, in my opinion. Philadelphia ranks 24th in opponent yards per play (5.4), 27th in opponent EPA per Play, and 20th in opponent success rate. The most damning part of their defense has been their third down performance. They're dead last in the NFL opponent third down conversion rate, allowing teams to convert 47.27% of third downs against them.
Despite beating the Cowboys earlier in the Season, Dallas out-gained them 5.8 yards per play to 4.9 yards per play. Now, with the rematch set to take place on the Cowboys' home turf, I think they're the right side to bet in this NFC East showdown.
Pick: Cowboys -3.5
