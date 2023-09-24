Top NFL Picks and Predictions Today (Best Spread, Moneyline and Prop Picks)
How to bet on the NFL in Week 3!
By Peter Dewey
NFL fans, welcome to Week 3!
With another week of every team being in action, there are a plethora of bets that we can place, from spreads, moneylines and totals all the way to the prop market.
To keep you from looking for all the best options, I've curated my favorite picks across multiple markets for Sunday's action.
Top NFL Picks and Predictions Today
Buffalo Bills -6.5 vs. Washington Commanders
I broke down this play in my favorite spread bets for the week, and I simply don't trust this Washington team after two close wins against bad opponents to open the season.
Buffalo responded from a Week 1 loss, scoring 38 points in a 28-point win in Week 2 against the Las Vegas Raiders. The Bills are by far the best offense that Washington has faced so far, and yet the Commanders gave up 33 points to Denver in Week 2.
I think Josh Allen and company win convincingly this week.
New England Patriots Moneyline (-142) vs. New York Jets
This is an ultimate fade spot of New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson, and I shared more on this pick in this week's straight up picks.
Wilson has been awful against New England, posting a passer rating of 50.6 with 693 yards, two touchdowns and seven interceptions in four games versus the Patriots in his career.
Bill Belichick's squad is in danger of falling to 0-3, so I expect to see another strong effort from the Patriots, who have kept games close against Philly and Miami to open the season.
Zack Moss Anytime Touchdown Scorer
I couldn't go without giving out a prop! Zack Moss is one of my two anytime touchdown scorer picks this week, which you can read here.
Moss should have a huge role on the ground with Anthony Richardson out, and he scored in Week 2 once Richardson left the game with a concussion.
Moss carried the ball 18 times for 88 yards and a score against Houston, adding four catches for 19 yards through the air as well. He should be the primary option on the ground in the red zone in this game.
