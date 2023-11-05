Top NFL Picks and Predictions Today (Chiefs, Bengals and Touchdown Scorer to Bet)
Breaking down some of the top picks to make in the NFL for Week 9 of the 2023 season.
By Peter Dewey
The NFL action on Sunday starts early with the Kansas City Chiefs and Miami Dolphins facing off in arguably the best game of the day in Germany.
With that matchup going on to start the day, I've curated my top picks and predictions across Sunday's slate for bettors to consider tailing. This is a way to get a one-stop to all of my favorite plays for the weekend.
Now, let's break down these plays for Week 9:
Mike Evans Anytime Touchdown Scorer (+160)
This is my favorite touchdown scorer bet of the week, as Evans have a favorable matchup -- and one he already thrived in earlier this season -- in Week 9.
I broke down the pick in our best anytime touchdown scorers story earlier this week:
Mike Evans has found the end zone for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers five times in seven games this season, yet he's still near 2/1 odds to score in Week 9.
The Bucs are taking on the Atlanta Falcons for the second time this season, and that's a good sign for Evans.
In his first meeting against the Falcons, Evans caught six passes for 82 yards and a score. It was his second-highest yardage total of the 2023 season.
We know Evans is going to see the looks (55 targets in seven games), and the Falcons have been bad at keeping opponents out of the end zone through the air, allowing 15 passing touchdowns (fifth worst mark in the NFL) in eight games.
Kansas City Chiefs -2 vs. Miami Dolphins
I absolutely love the Chiefs in the early game on Sunday -- so much so that I made it my best bet for Week 9.
Simply put, I don't trust Miami when it faces a step up in competition.
The Dolphins and Chiefs are both 6-2 on the season, but Miami's wins haven't exactly been impressive in terms of the quality of the opponents that they have beaten. The Dolphins have not taken down a team that is over .500 at this point in the season.
- Week 1: Los Angeles Chargers (3-4)
- Week 2: New England Patriots (2-6)
- Week 3: Denver Broncos (3-5)
- Week 5: New York Giants (2-6)
- Week 6: Carolina Panthers (1-6)
- Week 8: New England Patriots (2-6)
Against the two over .500 teams -- and contenders -- that Miami faced, it lost by 28 (to the Buffalo Bills) and 14 (to the Philadelphia Eagles).
While the Dolphins have an elite offense, the Chiefs defense has been impressive this season, ranking third in the NFL in opponent yards per play. I wouldn't be shocked to see Patrick Mahomes and company win this game fairly easily.
Cincinnati Bengals -3 vs. Buffalo Bills
I broke down this play in this week's best against the spread picks, and I love the Bengals to cover at home in Week 9.
Cincy has been one of the better teams in the NFL as of late, and now it takes on a Bills team that has struggled at times this season, leading to a shaky ATS record.
Cincinnati is coming off a couple of huge wins against Seattle and San Francisco, and Joe Burrow looks to be the healthiest he’s been all season.
Buffalo has been super volatile this season, going 3-5 against the spread and struggling to score at times (Week 7 vs. New York). I’ll take the Bengals to cover at home and win a fourth straight game.
