1 NBA Draft prospect every current lottery team should highlight
As the 2024 NBA Draft landscape takes shape, here is one prospect every current lottery team should take special interest in.
8. Houston Rockets (via Nets) — Cody Williams, Colorado
Cody Williams has wowed scouts as a freshman, averaging 15.1 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 1.9 assists on .589/.500/.674 splits in 29.9 minutes. His raw production and promising archetype will paper over a lot of concerns in a shallow draft class. He doesn't contribute much in the ancillary categories right now and for all his untamed athleticism, Williams still doesn't possess the most refined handle. The 3-point percentage pops, but he's only taking 2.0 attempts per game.
Despite those red flags, Williams is a physical downhill scorer and occasionally crafty passer at 6-foot-9. He can guard all over the floor on defense and there's at least proof that he can finish proficiently around the rim, both as a cutter and a driver. The Rockets have a fair amount of wing depth, but Williams can plug right in as a track star to run the floor with Amen Thompson and Cam Whitmore.
Houston can afford to exercise the necessary patience while Williams sands off his rough edges. Supposing the 3-point shot sticks, he shouldn't have much trouble contributing at the next level. Houston has a dominant playmaking big and several sources of rim pressure, so the environment is right for Williams to start slow and gradually expand his repertoire.
7. Memphis Grizzlies — Zaccharie Risacher, JL Bourg
The Grizzlies' wing rotation has been a mess for a while. The rapid ascent of Vince Williams and GG Jackson could factor into Memphis' decision-making, but few 2024 prospects figure to translate more seamlessly to the next level than JL Bourg's Zaccharie Risacher. He is the quintessential 3-and-D wing, and he could earn immediate run for an aspirant 2025 contender.
At 6-foot-10, Risacher is one of the best spot-up shooters on the board. He has been scorching nets in France, in addition to providing excellent defense. Risacher covers a ton of ground off the ball and he has the lateral quickness to defend several positions. Slated between Jaren Jackson Jr. and Marcus Smart, Risacher could elevate Memphis' defense to the next level.
While the flashes of on-ball scoring are minimal, especially with Bourg, Risacher flashes with the occasional fluid drive or mid-range pull-up. He has the size to score over top against mismatches and there's reason to believe he could develop into a more dynamic weapon in time. At worst, his high floor as a role player is extra appealing in a draft defined by uncertainty.