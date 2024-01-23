1 NBA Draft prospect every current lottery team should highlight
As the 2024 NBA Draft landscape takes shape, here is one prospect every current lottery team should take special interest in.
4. Charlotte Hornets — Isaiah Collier, USC
Isaiah Collier has seen his stock dip in recent weeks, but the USC point guard is too unique an athlete to ignore. Listed at 6-foot-5 and built like a tank, Collier's penchant for rim pressure and crafty finishes warrants investment. He can create space with twitch and strength, able to bulldoze or tap-dance his way to points around the basket.
It's not always so elegant with Collier, of course. He has a mild turnover problem (3.6 to 4.1 assists) and his 3-point percentage (31.3) isn't great. Defenses will cede the perimeter to Collier and load up the paint, especially if he's asked to operate as the primary ball-handler. And, despite plenty of evident vision working out of pick-and-rolls, Collier isn't the most reactive passer. He tends to get into jams when confronted with multiple defenders and his decision-making can lag behind.
That's why Charlotte is the perfect fit. Collier would have the luxury of playing off of LaMelo Ball, a quick-trigger setup man who encourages a fast tempo and pulls defenses toward the 3-point line. Collier would be well suited to attacking seams in the defense and providing Charlotte with much-needed rim pressure, especially after the Terry Rozier trade.
3. San Antonio Spurs — Rob Dillingham, Kentucky
Rob Dillingham has been one of the pleasant surprises of the college basketball season. Initially billed as a fun-but-flawed volume shooter, Dillingham has been Kentucky's most valuable on-ball creator. Not only can Dillingham score in bunches from all over the court, but he's a visionary passer who is far less mistake-prone (3.9 assists to 1.9 turnovers) than his previous Overtime Elite tape suggested.
There are natural concerns about Dillingham's slender 6-foot-1 frame. He's a playmaker on defense for Kentucky, but NBA offenses will target him relentlessly and test his mettle on-ball. Dillingham hasn't been the most efficient finisher around the rim either. He's at his best dancing into mid-range pull-ups or using his downhill speed to generate open looks for teammates. Still, Dillingham is a surprisingly polished lead guard who would finally give the San Antonio Spurs a consistent pick-and-roll partner for Victor Wembanyama.
San Antonio is the best landing spot for Dillingham. Wemby is the league's most all-encompassing defensive backstop. The Spurs, meanwhile, desperately need creativity from their ball-handlers. Devin Vassell is a tremendous secondary scorer, and Tre Jones is a serviceable backup point guard. But, in Dillingham, the Spurs could finally land an initiator worthy of Wembanyama's elite play-finishing ability.