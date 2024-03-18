10 NBA Draft prospects on breakout watch in 2024 March Madness
The NCAA Tournament bracket is officially set. Here are the NBA Draft prospects on breakout watch.
4. UConn's Stephon Castle has a chance to lead back-to-back champs
Connecticut freshman Stephon Castle obviously wasn't around for last season's championship run. Now, however, he gets the chance to play a pivotal role during the Huskies' repeat bid. Castle is often overshadowed by the depth of talent on UConn's roster, but he is the only freshman in the rotation who is a projected 2024 draft pick. Front offices will be intently tuned in to what exactly Castle can show on college basketball's biggest stage.
On the surface, Castle is made for the modern game. He is a new-age combo guard, standing 6-foot-6 with impressive passing chops and the ability to guard all over the floor. Castle's strength on the defensive end is probably his calling card at the moment. He's consistently stonewalling drives, switching onto taller players in the post, and putting in the small efforts to tie UConn's excellent scheme together.
Where Castle has the most to prove is on offense. His ability to generate advantages as a driver and score with touch around the rim deserves props. He reads the floor at a high level too, frequently setting up Donovan Clingan on lobs or locating UConn's shooters behind the 3-point line. But, Castle is shooting 28.1 percent on a low volume of threes. It's hard for NBA teams to invest full-stop in ball-handling wings who cannot space the floor. Castle needs to get hot at the right time and remind front offices of the breadth of what he offers.