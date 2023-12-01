15 players we wish we got to see in the Premier League
The Premier League is widely regarded as the best division in the world. However, some of the best players have never played in the league. Here are the top 15 players we wish we got to see in the Premier League.
11. Andrea Pirlo
Andrea Pirlo is very respected in England for his quarterback-esque passing. His performance against England at the 2012 European Championship was impressive and his style was summed up with his panenka-chipped penalty over Joe Hart.
Unfortunately, his club career never took him to the Premier League. His playing time in Europe was notably spent with Inter Milan, AC Milan and Juventus.
He is now a manager and is currently with the Italian side Sampdoria. So there is hope that he could one day grace the Premier League in the dugout.