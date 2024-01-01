2023 NFL power rankings, Week 18: Ravens, 49ers secure top seeds, Cowboys make move
Kevin O’Connell’s club hosted the Packers as both teams remained in playoff contention. Rookie quarterback Jaren Hall got the nod, but he lasted only two quarters. The Vikings left the field at halftime to a chorus of boos, down 23-3 and outgained, 265-82. Brian Flores’ defense was bludgeoned for 470 total yards and didn’t sack Jordan Love.
O’Connell’s club still has faint playoff hopes, but this is a team that has fallen hard after a 13-4 showing and NFC North title a season ago. It’s worth noting that the Vikings were a shocking 0-3 at home vs. NFC rivals this season.
Arthur Smith’s team battled the Bears at snowy Soldier Field, looking to keep their playoff hopes alive. The Falcons found themselves down 14-0 in the second quarter, but got on the scoreboard when Tyler Allgeier turned a Taylor Heinicke toss into a 75-yard score. However, Atlanta’s defense had no answers for Chicago’s improving offense.
One week after stifling the Colts, the Falcons surrendered 432 total yards, including 192 on the ground. Heinicke (3) and Desmond Ridder (1) combined for four interceptions. Still, Smith’s team could still win the NFC South.
The Broncos, with new starting quarterback Jarrett Stidham, looked to sweep the Chargers for the first time since 2019. It was perhaps the ugliest contest of Week 17 as the teams combined for only one touchdown. Denver’s defense limited the Bolts to 86 yards rushing and three field goals. Stidham threw for 224 yards and one TD.
For the eighth straight year, the Broncos won’t be going to the playoffs. Incredibly, this proud franchise’s last postseason appearance came back in 2015, when they upended the Carolina Panthers, 24-10, in Super Bowl 50.