2024 NBA Mock Draft: March Madness arrives, as does Kentucky's backcourt
An updated look at the 2024 NBA Draft landscape as March Madness gets underway.
Kyle Filipowski has blossomed in his sophomore season, as expected. The talented 7-footer is the heart of Duke's offense, offering the kind of robust skill set NBA scouts dream of. Flip has essentially bucked the "jack of all trades, master of none" that plagued him as a frosh. At a certain point, one simply has to buy the upside of a true center that can dribble, shoot, and pass — all while playing increasingly quality defense in the middle.
Filipowski is limited somewhat by his physical tools, but he has emerged as a legitimate rim protector for Duke (1.6 blocks). He defends with tremendous physicality and enough mobility in space to offset concerns about his lack of length. On offense, Flip is tailor-made for two-man actions at the next level. He can pick-and-pop, attack fluidly downhill, operate as a passing hub at the elbow, or simply occupy the dunker's spot. He's going to nail trailing 3s in transition, attack open spaces with his handle, and force opposing bigs to guard outside the paint.
OKC essentially doubles up on quality 7-footers in the lottery. Flip has the versatility to play next to either Clingan or Holmgren. He fits the Thunder's general M.O. — skill and shooting at every position — and his impressive production stands out in a class defined by uncertainty. He's going to be a good pro, and OKC is a tremendous ecosystem to unlock Filipowski's expansive repertoire.