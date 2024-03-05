2024 NBA Mock Draft: March Madness arrives, as does Kentucky's backcourt
An updated look at the 2024 NBA Draft landscape as March Madness gets underway.
Cody Williams continues to wow with his productivity and efficiency for Colorado. He is far from a finished product, but Williams' ability to produce — 13.7 points on .590/.457/.708 splits — despite his flaws is a positve sign of what's to come. At 6-foot-8, he's a fluid athlete who checks a lot of boxes on the wing. He finishes strong off straight-line drives, he hits the few spot-up 3s he does take, and there are legitimate on-ball flashes, especially when he's allowed to push the tempo in transition.
Williams needs to tighten his handle, trim the turnovers, and jack up the 3-point volume, but he appears to offer a fairly stable floor at the next level. He's going to finish efficiently off cuts and drives. The 3-point shot doesn't look particularly beautiful, but it does fall when he takes it. The drives are what scouts will latch onto. Williams can shift speeds and direction on the move. Even without a tight handle, he can evade contests and score with creativity around the rim. The passing for his size is a major plus, too.
The Grizzlies need to find some stability with their wing rotation. Even as GG Jackson blossoms in the years to come, Williams should find a home attacking fissures in the defense and finishing off of dimes from Ja Morant. Memphis keeps the floor spaced and is geared toward a transition style of play, so it's a good fit for Williams.