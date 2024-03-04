2024 NFL Draft, Full 3-round mock draft post-Combine: Vikings, Chiefs trade up
- Vikings trade up for a quarterback
- Chiefs get aggressive to draft a Combine standout
- Steelers fill holes in all three rounds
30. Baltimore Ravens: Ennis Rakestraw Jr., CB, Missouri
Ennis Rakestraw Jr. is going to be a fascinating prospect to watch in the 2024 draft. The Missouri star didn’t test particularly well at the NFL Combine, specifically running just a 4.51-second 40-yard dash. He’s also not a victim of being a bigger cornerback prospect who doesn’t run well, he’s just not a super twitched-up athlete.
What he does bring to the table, however, is impressive tape. He did show good quickness throughout the drills in Indianapolis, which showed up in man coverage. Rakestraw also displays a physical but savvy brand of coverage in man, which is his best asset despite his limitations with speed.
Because of his unique brand of coverage to some degree, there are going to be some NFL teams that shy away from drafting Rakestraw, especially in the first round. But with a need and their penchant for developing and maximizing players who might be a square peg facing a round hole in some situations, I think the Ravens could bite.
Baltimore has Marlon Humphrey but his health has been called into question in recent years. Beyond that, the depth at corner is lacking. Rakestraw could elevate the group as a whole and turn into a highly valuable piece for the Ravens.