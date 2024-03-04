2024 NFL Draft, Full 3-round mock draft post-Combine: Vikings, Chiefs trade up
- Vikings trade up for a quarterback
- Chiefs get aggressive to draft a Combine standout
- Steelers fill holes in all three rounds
6. New York Giants: J.J. McCarthy, QB, Michigan
One of the consistent things to seemingly come out of Indianapolis is that the New York Giants will be exploring their quarterback options this offseason. That doesn’t necessarily mean they’re going to be uber aggressive trying to get one either in the draft or in free agency, but it does appear to mean that if the right guy falls to them, then Joe Schoen would institute his Daniel Jones removal plan.
Which then brings us to J.J. McCarthy. There was growing buzz coming into the NFL Combine that McCarthy was higher-regarded around the league than people thought, a nugget that only became more pronounced throughout the week. Even though his performance wasn’t otherworldly, it seems like the Michigan product might be a Top 10 lock at this point, which the Giants ensure by taking him at No. 6.
In reality, the fit for McCarthy with the G-Men might be one of the best in the league. The tools, the leadership, and the ability are all in place for the QB to be a top-half starter in the league, if not much more. But his lack of reps and experience at Michigan could make waiting at least a season a requirement.
Even if New York is more than ready to move past Danny Dimes, his contract dictates that he’ll still be around for 2024. That could be enough to give the Giants a bridge for the entire year, or at least part of it, that McCarthy could need to get his legs under him at the NFL level. If he hits, though, it could be a saving grace in the Big Apple.