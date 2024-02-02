2024 NFL Mock Draft: Ravens full 7-round projection in mid-January
The Ravens lost brutally to the Kansas City Chiefs, effectively ending their season. But with several big moves ahead, it's time to start thinking about the future.
By Jack Posey
Second round, Pick No. 62: Cedric Gray, LB, North Carolina
Cedrick Gray is a linebacker who can do all it. He perfectly fits the way modern NFL defenses are trending, when they use their players in a variety of positions. For the Ravens, think of Kyle Hamilton, who lines up as a linebacker, a slot corner, and a safety.
As a senior Gray made Bruce Feldman’s ‘Freak List.” Coming in at number 41, Gray bench presses 370 pounds and runs over 20 miles per hour. In four years at North Carolina, he had 387 tackles and 8.5 sacks. In his final game at North Carolina, he had 17 total tackles.
Third round, Pick No. 93: Blake Fisher, OT, Notre Dame
Blake Fisher is a massive offensive tackle. And even though the Ravens have no free-agent tackles, I think Ronnie Stanley’s time as a Raven is coming to an end. Fisher could benefit from sitting behind Stanley and learning from a year before ultimately taking over at the tackle position.
Fisher is praised for his athleticism at his size and his ability to use both balance and leverage to win in both the run and pass game. He sometimes plays with a high pad level that makes him lose leverage and power and leads to shaky snaps as a pass protector.