2024 NFL Mock Draft: Ravens full 7-round projection in mid-January
The Ravens lost brutally to the Kansas City Chiefs, effectively ending their season. But with several big moves ahead, it's time to start thinking about the future.
By Jack Posey
Fourth round, Pick No. 130: Zak Zinter, OG, Michigan
Zak Zinter was an All-American at Michigan before he went down in the game against Ohio State. That injury, unfortunately, kept him sidelined for the team's eventual National Championship run. The injury might affect his performance at Michigan’s pro day and the upcoming NFL Scouting Combine.
With almost certainly a couple of Ravens leaving at the guard position, Zinter is an immediate plug-and-play guy. Zinter excels in the running game, which has been a staple the last couple of years in Baltimore and is just as important to offensive coordinator Todd Monken with one year now under his belt. He is fast and physical at the point of attack.
Fourth Round, Pick No. 133: Dillion Johnson, RB, Washington
Dillion Johnson is a bell-cow back who can be added into the mix with the other Baltimore runners. Like the offensive guard position, Baltimore will almost certainly lose two running backs. Additionally, if they also don’t re-sign Gus Edwards, Baltimore will be in the market for a physical north and south runner. Enter Dillion Johnson.
In his first and only year at Washington, Johnson helped lead an improved offense to a National Championship appearance. Johnson had 16 total touchdowns on the year, but injuries in the penultimate game held back his performance in a losing effort from Washington. Johnson is strong, tough, and reliable.