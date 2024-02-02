2024 NFL Mock Draft: Ravens full 7-round projection in mid-January
The Ravens lost brutally to the Kansas City Chiefs, effectively ending their season. But with several big moves ahead, it's time to start thinking about the future.
By Jack Posey
Fifth round, Pick No. 163: Jaylon Carlies, S, Missouri
With the Ravens potentially losing so many members of their secondary, the need will be there. Jaylon Carlies is 6-foot-3 and has the size and versatility to be moved around in the Ravens’ defense. In his career at Missouri, Carlies posted eight interceptions.
Carlies is athletic and can shed blocks, but in his senior season opposing quarterbacks posted an average 115.9 rating when targeting him.
Seventh round, Pick No. 225: Dwight McGlothern, CB, Arkansas
McGlothern is another secondary piece that can provide depth for the Ravens. At 6-foot-2, McGlothern possesses exceptional length to help cover down the field. He totaled seven interceptions in his career at Arkansas, and his tendency to try to make plays can both hurt or help him.
McGlothern often plays backed off and tends to give a large cushion to receivers. At the point of tackle, he usually tries to strip at the ball rather than go for the tackle. He often is the victim of flags.
Seventh round, Pick No. 247: Jordan Strachan, EDGE, South Carolina
Jordan Strachan would more than likely be a depth piece for the Ravens on the edge, This offseason, the Ravens will more than likely lose both Jadeveon Clowney and Kyle Van-Noy, two players who both had nine-plus sacks, opening the door for younger, more inexperienced players to fill their shoes.
Strachan has excellent size and is also quick off the edge. He can keep up with some players in coverage. Strachan will need to bulk up for the next level. He is not an enforcer, and often when he tackles the ball carrier fights for yards after contact.