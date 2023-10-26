3 Astros free agents who will leave, 2 who will stay in 2024
As the Houston Astros gear up for a pivotal offseason, here are the free agents most likely to leave — and a couple who will probably stick around.
Hector Neris will exercise his player option to stay with Astros
Hector Neris has a player option worth $8.5 million for the 2024 season. Despite the burgeoning market for talented relievers, it's difficult to imagine him beating that deal in terms of annual value. Factor in the prime opportunity to compete for a title with Houston, and it seems logical to project Neris' return for at least one more year with the franchise.
The 34-year-old is coming off a dominant campaign on the mound. He posted a 1.71 ERA and 1.054 WHIP, striking out 77 batters and only allowing 13 earned runs in 68.1 innings of action. He consistently paints the corners with a nasty collection of breaking balls and he's great at keeping the ball off the barrel of the opponent's bat and in play for his defense.
The Astros need to overhaul the bullpen in a major way, but Neris is one of the few whose track record is undeniable. He's coming off the best season of his career, but he was a relied-upon arm during the Astros' 2022 World Series run and a bullpen staple for the Philadelphia Phillies for just short of a decade before that.
He's certainly not the flashiest name Houston faces a potential decision about, but even if Neris decides to test the free agency waters, Houston should make a strong push to keep him around. He's a valuable cog in the pitching machine.