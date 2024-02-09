3 Atlanta Braves currently on the 40-man roster who won't be back
The Atlanta Braves 40-man roster is a long and extensive read, but not every player will get the call on Opening Day.
By Mark Powell
1. Braves took a flyer on JP Martinez, but he may not last
JP Martinez debuted for the Texas Rangers last season and was acquired in a trade this offseason with the Braves. Martinez's minor-league stats are impressive, but it should come with a caveat, as he's 27 years old and far more mature than the competition he's facing. Martinez has also played five seasons of Cuban ball, so he has plenty of experience at higher levels of the game.
Nonetheless, despite the price the Braves paid for Martinez he will have to prove himself in spring training. Martinez will likely be competing with Forrest Wall and/or Luke Williams, two corner outfielders Atlanta believes it can trust this coming season. Wall doesn't offer a ton with his bat, though he is one of the fastest players on the Braves roster and a good locker room presence.
As MLB Trade Rumors noted in their trade write-up, Martinez made some strides in Triple-A last season that eventually led to his promotion, and clearly intrigued the Braves:
"The lefty-swinging Martinez slashed .298/.418/.543 with 14 long balls, 21 doubles, four triples and a hefty 38 stolen bases in 42 attempts. The small-sample strikeout woes that plagued him in the majors weren’t present in Triple-A; he walked at a 15.6% clip in Round Rock and fanned at a much more manageable 22.9% rate," Steve Adams wrote.
If Martinez does make the roster, it could come at the expense of Wall. There are only so many reserve outfield spots to go around. My money is on the incumbent.