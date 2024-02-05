3 Bears impending free agents who need to be brought back, 3 the team should let walk
2024 is shaping up to be one of the most important years in the long history of the Chicago Bears. What free agent moves should GM Ryan Poles make to start the year off right?
D'Onta Foreman deserves to keep his spot in the Bears backfield
It's often remarked upon how the running back position has been de-emphasized in today's NFL. While the days of the 350-carry workhorse back are largely over, each season we see the importance of having depth at tailback.
The Bears had the NFL's second-ranked rushing attack in 2023, and they did it without a single player rushing for more than 657 yards. Quarterback Justin Fields led the way with 657, while the running back triumvirate of Khalil Herbert, D'Onta Foreman, and Roschon Johnson combined for nearly 1,400 yards on the ground, and over 400 more through the air.
Foreman was the odd man out at the beginning and end of the season, as he was made a healthy scratch in order to give Herbert and Johnson more touches. When the journeyman was given a chance to shine, though, he took it, rushing for 351 yards in a five-week stretch in October and November.
It's unknown if, or how, Foreman fits into the plans of new offensive coordinator Shane Waldron. In his career, though, he's been overlooked at every stop along the way, but he's always produced when called upon, first as the backup to Derrick Henry in Tennessee, then as Christian McCaffrey's replacement in Carolina after he was traded to the 49ers.
Running back is a brutal position to play, and the Bears were not immune to the effects of that. Johnson and Herbert missed seven games combined this season with injury. Without Foreman there to step in, the Bears wouldn't have had a running game.
Every team that has signed Foreman has been glad they did. The Bears would be wise to keep him in Chicago.