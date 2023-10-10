3 bold predictions for the Toronto Maple Leafs
From how the Maple Leafs will finish in the Atlantic Division, to their playoff hopes, and a big season ahead for Auston Matthews, here are three bold predictions for the Toronto Maple Leafs in the 2023-24 NHL season.
By Marci Rubin
1. Auston Matthews will score 60 goals
For most players, Auston Matthews’ 40-goal season in 2022-23 would be a phenomenal year. Considering Matthews put up 60 goals in 2021-22, though, it’s clear he’s capable of more. Matthews won the Hart trophy for his incredible 2021-22 campaign where he notched 106 points. Matthews has scored 60 goals in a season before, and he can do it again. 60 goals is no easy feat, but this elite, dynamic center is capable of it.
Matthews is speedy and has a lethal shot. In seven seasons in the NHL, Matthews has scored 40+ goals five times, including the season he hit 60. He even scored 40 goals as a rookie back in 2016-2017 when he took home the Calder Trophy, earning 164 out of 167 votes. He’s only reached 100 points in a season once, but he can hit that number again by scoring 60 goals and putting up 40 assists.
Fresh off of signing a four-year extension with the Leafs, Matthews will set out to prove he’s worth the $13.25 million cap hit that will make him the highest-paid player in the NHL when it takes effect in 2024-25. This keeps Matthews in Toronto through 2027-28. The NHL Network recently ranked Matthews at #7 on their list of the Top 50 players in the NHL.
At 26-years-old, Matthews is now in his prime. This is the time for him to put up crazy offensive numbers. He’s also contributing more defense than in the past, improving his two-way game. Last year, he blocked 92 shots and made 78 hits. Matthews can help propel the Leafs to the top of their division and make a push for the Stanley Cup.