3 Braves trade chips Alex Anthopoulos could flip for another star
It's time for the Atlanta Braves to go all in after a second consecutive early postseason exit.
3) Braves can flip Bryce Elder for another star
Trading away Smith-Shawver and Waldrep obviously wouldn't be easy, but considering the fact that they have just six MLB regular season appearances for the Braves between them, it wouldn't hurt too much in the short term. A guy like Bryce Elder doesn't have the upside those two prospects have, but he played an integral role for Atlanta this past season and would in 2024 as well if he isn't moved.
Elder's numbers this past season were quite good, especially for a pitcher who probably wouldn't have even had a rotation spot if Atlanta was fully healthy. The right-hander went 12-4 with a 3.81 ERA in 31 starts and 174.2 innings pitched. You take that every day.
The problem with Elder is he was a completely different pitcher in the first half than he was as the season progressed. He made the all-star team after posting a 2.97 ERA in 18 first half starts. In the second half he was so bad to the point where he was almost bumped from the postseason rotation. He would not have made a start in the NLDS if Charlie Morton was healthy.
Elder's 5.11 ERA in 13 second half starts should absolutely be a concern for Atlanta. In all likelihood he's not an all-star caliber pitcher, but to expect him to be a 5.00 ERA guy also doesn't make much sense. He'd slot in nicely in the middle of most rotations in the game.
Elder is just 24 years old and has shown potential to be a solid innings eater for a really good team. He might not have finished the way he wanted to, but Elder doesn't even hit arbitration until after the 2025 season. He won't reach free agency until after the 2028 campaign. That's a ton of team control for a pitcher who has already shown a lot at the big league level. He can help Atlanta seriously upgrade either in the rotation or potentially at shortstop or left field.