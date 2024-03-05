3 Braves who won’t make the Opening Day roster after Ronald Acuña Jr. injury update
The Braves expecting Ronald Acuña Jr. to be ready for Opening Day means these three players might not make the Opening Day roster now.
1. Eli White's already slim chances to make the team look almost gone after Ronald Acuña Jr.'s injury update
Eli White has seen MLB action in each of the last four seasons but in 136 games played he's put together an underwhelming slash line of .181/.259/.288 with nine home runs and 28 RBI.
White spent time with the Braves last season but appeared in just six games and had one hit in 14 at-bats before being released in July and re-signed on a minor league deal. The 29-year-old is with the Braves this spring as a non-roster invite, but he didn't have much of a chance to make the roster even before the injury.
A reason why the Acuña injury might've helped White make the team is the fact that he's a right-handed hitter, while every outfielder with the exception of Acuña currently on the team's 40-man hits left-handed. If the Braves wanted more balance, perhaps they would've chosen to go with a guy like White over Martinez or even Forrest Wall.
White did have a solid .813 OPS for AAA Gwinnett last season and the fact that he's seen MLB time in the past could lead to him seeing time this upcoming season, but it's hard to imagine he makes the Braves Opening Day roster especially if Acuña is ready to go.