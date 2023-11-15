3 budding bench players who already deserve to be NBA starters
Anytime one of these three players comes in off the bench, they find ways to impact the game immediately and have made a case that they should be NBA starters.
By Lior Lampert
1. Immanuel Quickley, New York Knicks
Last season’s runner-up for the NBA’s Sixth Man of the Year Award honors, Immanuel Quickley, has picked up the 2023-24 season right where he left off in 2022-23. Through the Knicks first 10 games this season, Quickley is averaging 14.5 points, 3.7 rebounds, and 3.8 assists per game, shooting 44.6 percent from the field and 37.3 percent from beyond the arc.
After Quickley and the Knicks failed to agree to terms on a contract extension this offseason, he is set to become a restricted free agent next summer and could be playing himself out of New York’s price range if he continues at this pace.
Quickley has been highly effective playing both on and off the ball offensively while providing stellar perimeter defense, showcasing his versatility.
Quickley has thrived this season as a primary ball-handler in pick-and-roll situations. According to NBA writer Tommy Beer, Quickley leads the NBA in points-per-play among all players who run a minimum of four pick-and-rolls per game, ranking ahead of All-Stars such as Paul George, De’Aaron Fox, and Tyrese Haliburton.
Quickley was a borderline elite player last season as a starter when Jalen Brunson, RJ Barrett, and/or Quentin Grimes missed games due to injury. Quickley filled in more than admirably, averaging 22.6 points, 5.4 rebounds, 5.1 assists, and 1.2 steals per game, shooting 46.9 percent from the floor and 40.1 percent from three-point range in 21 games.
Good things happen when Quickley is on the floor. He continues to make it increasingly difficult for head coach Tom Thibodeau to keep him on the bench when he’s shown he deserves to be an NBA starter.