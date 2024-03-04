3 Cardinals players we’re glad are gone, 2 we wish had stayed
While Cardinals fans had to know a roster revamp was coming, they wish two of the many players who departed remained with the club.
3. Cardinals fans are glad Tyler O'Neill is gone
In the 2021 season, it looked like Tyler O'Neill had officially broken out and was going to be a star for the future in St. Louis. He hit 34 home runs that season with a .912 OPS, winning a Gold Glove and finishing eighth in the NL MVP balloting. O'Neill wound up playing a huge role in leading the Cardinals to a playoff berth that season.
Since that breakout year, O'Neill just hasn't looked like the same player. He had a .700 OPS in 2022, and had a .715 OPS this past season while appearing in just 74 games. To make matters worse, O'Neill feuded with manager Oli Marmol throughout the season.
He had the one outstanding year giving Cardinals fans hope, but since then O'Neill had done nothing to show that he should be considered part of the long-term plans for St. Louis. With that in mind, the Cardinals chose to trade him to the Red Sox this offseason, giving both sides a much-needed fresh start.
There's a ton of talent with O'Neill if he can stay healthy, and perhaps playing in a new environment away from Marmol can help him rediscover his 2021 form.