3 Cardinals players we’re glad are gone, 2 we wish had stayed
While Cardinals fans had to know a roster revamp was coming, they wish two of the many players who departed remained with the club.
1. Cardinals fans had seen enough from Dakota Hudson
There were times in Dakota Hudson's six-year Cardinals career in which he looked like a future member of the rotation. He was never considered an ace or anything close to it, but he looked like a guy who'd flourish at the back-end of their rotation pitching to contact with an elite defense behind him.
He made 32 starts for the Cardinals back in 2019 and posted a 3.35 ERA, finishing fifth in the NL Rookie of the Year balloting. He looked good in eight starts during the shortened 2020 season but only made two appearances the following season as he recovered from Tommy John Surgery. Since then, he has not been the same.
Hudson posted a 4.45 ERA in 27 appearances in 2022, and this past season he struggled to stay in the majors. When he did pitch for the Cardinals he was largely ineffective, putting up a 4.98 ERA in 18 appearances (12 starts).
The Cardinals needed to upgrade their rotation and did so, even if the signings of Lance Lynn and Kyle Gibson were a bit underwhelming. Hudson was non-tendered by the Cardinals as he struggled to stay healthy and productive for much of his tenure in St. Louis. He wound up signing a deal with the Rockies and will attempt to be in their rotation.