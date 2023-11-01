3 Cardinals on the block who will be traded, 1 who could surprisingly stay
The St. Louis Cardinals will have to explore all possible avenues when it comes to acquiring pitching. Here are three players who will be traded and one who might stay put.
By Curt Bishop
Tommy Edman could avoid being traded by the Cardinals
Edman is much like Donovan in that he can play everywhere in the infield and in the outfield. He also is a solid contact hitter who possesses a little bit of power and great speed.
The super utilityman won a Gold Glove in 2021 and is a finalist to win the award for utility players this year. But what makes him valuable is the fact that he is a switch hitter. A switch hitter that plays multiple positions doesn't come around too often.
But it is for this reason that he is the player St. Louis may want to hang onto. Nobody is untouchable as the Cardinals look for pitching, but Edman brings a lot of value to the Cardinals and would be tough to replace if traded.
2023 wasn't his best season by any means, as he hit just .248. But he still managed to hit 13 home runs and even made himself right at home at a new position in center field, which helped alleviate some of the stress put on the team by injuries to other position players.