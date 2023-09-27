3 Chicago Cubs players who have no business being on the postseason roster
The Chicago Cubs hold a slight edge in the National League Wild Card race. Should they make the postseason, these players shouldn't sniff the roster.
By Mark Powell
Cubs who have no business being on the postseason roster: Miles Mastrobuoni
Miles Mastrobuoni is doing all he can to play his way ON to the Cubs postseason roster. However, he's received very limited at-bats despite his red-hot average coming it at over the .500 mark. Mastrobuoni has done all he can to stay ready, but he's received just 24 at-bats over the last 15 games.
“I try to take game reps,” Mastrobuoni said, per Marquee Sports Network. “I try to put myself in situations and it is a little bit slower when you’re in the cage compared to the game, but you try and treat it the same and take those reps and stay ready.”
You have to give Mastrobuoni credit for staying in the moment. If Chicago does call upon him, he can play multiple positions in both the infield and outfield. Sadly, he doesn't rank in the top-3 at any given position right now in Chicago. David Ross has taken notice.
“To their credit, all these young guys, they’re out here early, they’re hitting off the trajectory machines, and they’re doing a really nice job of trying to stay ready with their timing,” Ross said.
Come spring training, Mastrobuoni's work ethic could pay off. That time is not now, however.