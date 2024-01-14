3 Cleveland Browns who won’t be back in 2024 after playoff loss
These Cleveland Browns players won't be back for the 2024 season after their latest playoff loss.
2) Kareem Hunt, RB
With Nick Chubb suffering his gruesome knee injury, the Browns needed to add some running back help. With that in mind, they turned to old friend Kareem Hunt to step in and take some reps alongside rookie Jerome Ford.
Hunt wound up appearing in 15 games for Cleveland and got 135 carries but rushed for just 411 yards, averaging a measly 3.0 yards per attempt. Hunt did prove to be rather efficient in the red zone as he racked up a career-high nine rushing touchdowns and has proven he can do damage in the air as well throughout his career.
Hunt is probably good enough to be a backup elsewhere, but the reality is that the Browns just don't need him. Chubb is a free agent and will be coming off a brutal injury, but there's every reason to believe Cleveland will bring him back on a hefty contract and have him resume his role as the team's unquestioned RB1.
The Browns will also have Jerome Ford back who showed that he's more than capable of being an effective rusher when called upon. The Browns have a chance to have one of the best running back duos in the league, and there's a good chance Hunt won't be part of that.