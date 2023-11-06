3 backup plans Cubs need to pursue if Marcus Stroman reunion falls short
Marcus Stroman is now officially a free agent. If the Cubs are unable to keep him, here are three starters they could pursue to fill the void.
By Curt Bishop
1. Trade for Dylan Cease
Speaking of avenues the Cubs could explore, the trade market is also one of them.
Bob Nightengale also notes that the Chicago White Sox, the Cubs' crosstown rivals, are listening to trade offers for their ace Dylan Cease, even though they are not actively shopping him.
Cease is a former farmhand of the Cubs, having been part of the 2017 trade that got the team left-hander Jose Quintana from the White Sox.
The Cubs do have the means to go out and make a trade, and it might make sense for them to check with their crosstown rivals in order to upgrade their pitching.
Cease went 7-9 with a 4.58 ERA this season with the White Sox, so he'll be looking to bounce back in 2024. He had a 2.20 ERA in 2022 and was second behind only Justin Verlander in the American League.
The trade in 2017 obviously largely benefitted the White Sox. But the Cubs can undo some of that pain by making a play for their former farmhand.
This would mean that the Cubs wouldn't have to spend big to get a frontline starting pitcher and have somebody that might also be an improvement over Stroman.